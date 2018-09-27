Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

September 17

North East Livestock Sales sold 2052 breeding sheep at the Annual Sale and Show kindly sponsored by Lloyds Bank and ably judged by J Thompson, Howick Estates.

The show was once again won by J Mouat, Newton Red House with a smart pen of Texel x gimmers realising £160 to Messrs Bailes, Hartlepool.

Texels 1st £160 Newton Red House, 2nd £158 Newton Red House.

Suffolks 1st £158 South Rennington, 2nd £160 Fawdon Farms. Mules 1st £155 Fawdon Farms, 2nd £136 Eglingham Village.

The highlight of the day was the dispersal flock sales, with an outstanding show of strong Texel ewes forward.

Texels 1 Crop 134, 122, 120, 2 Crop 145, 142, 140, 137, 133, 130, 3 Crop 119, 112 Chevington Moor, 1 Crop 124, 116, 2 Crop 134, 118, 116, 3 Crop 109, 101 Brinkheugh.

Strong sheep sold very well all day but smaller and leaner sorts were harder to cash on the year.

Ewes: Suffolk 3 Crop 111, 109, 108 Blagdon Burn, Texel 3 Crop 98 Southward Edge, Mule 3 Crop 96, 90 Blagdon Burn.

Pure Texel Gimmers 180, 132 Lilburn Estate, 168, 148, 145 Elsdon Burn, 150, 140, 130 Clarabad Mill, 135 Juries House. Beltex x ewes 265, 200, 165, 160 Wrangham, 145 (two) Elsdon Burn, 126 Lilburn Estate.

Texel Gimmers 160, 158, 150, 148 Newton Red House, 158, 150 Brinkheugh, 154 Fawdon, 152, 150, 145, 138 Hope House, 150 Edlingham Newtown, 141 East Wingates.

Cheviot Mules 162, 148 Fawdon.

Suffolk Gimmers 163, 156 Blagdon Burn, 160, 158, 144 Fawdon, 158 South Rennington, 148 Claywalls. Mule Gimmers 155, 152, 148 Fawdon, 150 Common flat, 136 Village Farm.

September 20

North East Livestock Sales sold 45 prime cattle and 2024 sheep comprising 1601 lambs and 423 cast ewes.

Cattle: A Good show of cattle sold to recent rates. BB hfr 234p, 223p South Bellshill, Lim hfrs 228p Blagdon Burn, 227p, 222p Pacific Farm, 224p Herds House, Angus hfrs 230p, 226p Hazon House, 224p Pacific, Lim strs 230p, 224p Swarland Old Hall, 227p, 218p Broom Hall.

Angus str 1470 Warton, Sim x str 1460, 1403 Blagdon Burn, Lim str 1421 Broom Hall, 1408 Swarland Old Hall, BB hfr 1404 South Bellshill, Lim hfr 1400, 1345 Pacific, Angus hfrs 1366 Pacific. Char x Cow 1110 (130p) Pacific, Angus Cow 1085 (138p) Warton, Aged Angus Bull 1070 Blagdon Burn.

Lambs: Another good show of fleshed lambs sold well. Leaner types still hesitant. Overall average 181p.

Texels 101, 95 Togston, 98.50, 94.50 Blagdon Burn, 98 North Trewick, 96, 94 Bothal Barns, 95.50 South Carter Moor, Howick Estate 94.50 South East, Beltex 97.50, 96, 95, 92.50 Annstead, 96, 95 Pasture House, 95 Broom Hall, 95, 93.50 Little Bavington, 95, 94 Howick Scar, 93 Bothal Barns, 92.50 Shaw House, Suffolk 94.50 Broom Hall, 94 East Ditchburn.

Beltex 221p, 212p, 210p, 209p Annstead, 217p, 211p Little Bavington, 211p Broom Hall, 210p, 209p, 205p, 203p Matfen Estate, 210p Shaw House, 209p Herds House, 207p Bothal Barns, Texels 205p, 201p Chevington Moor, 205p, 202p Howick Scar, 201p, 200p Little Bavington.

Ewes: All classes easier, with more hill and lean sorts forward. Texels 100, 98, 88 Chevington Moor, 96, 85 Cornhills, 88 South Bellshill, 86 Stonecroft, Beltex 86 Herds House, Suffolks 88 Thrunton Red House, Mules 64 Low Hall, 63 Redsteads, Black Face 49 Longwitton, 47 East House, Texel Rams 100 Brotherwick.