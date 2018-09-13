Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

September 6

North East Livestock Sales sold 58 prime cattle and 2,384 sheep, comprising 1,809 lambs and 575 cast ewes.

Cattle: Lim hfrs 241p, 240p, 226p Swarland Old Hall, 219p Elyhaugh. BB hfrs 234p, 229p, 217p Herds House, 219p, 216p Blagdon Burn. Angus hfrs 225p Blagdon Burn. Lim strs 215p, 211p Bilton, 212p, 210p Make Me Rich.

Char x strs 1455, 1392 Make Me Rich. Lim strs 1440 East Coldside, 1388 South Bellshill, 1340 Burnhouse. Lim hfrs 1401 Swarland Old Hall, 1370 Make Me Rich. Angus hfrs 1355 Blagdon Burn. BB hfr 1305 Blagdon Burn.

Cows: All leaner sorts forward, realising a similar trade.

Aged BB bull 1565 (160p) Old Deanham.

Lim x cow 900 (124p) Make Me Rich. BB cows 876, 833 (130p, 127p) Old Deanham.

Lambs: All classes easier in line with the national trend, but well fleshed sorts still easy to cash. Sale overall £80 (180p). Quality in shorter supply.

Texels 100, 94 Eslington Hill, 97 Cartington, 96 Ulgham Fence, 95 Corneyside, 93.50 Make Me Rich, 93.50, 90 Thrunton, 91.50 South Bellshill, 91 Startup, 90.50 South Charlton, 90 Fenham Hill, Craster Heugh.

Beltex 96, 91, 90.50 Keepwick, 95, 90 Bilton, 92 Howick Scar. Suffolks 96, 91 West Newtown, 86 Blagdon Burn.

Beltex 246p, 226p, 219p, 216p, 212p, 211p Keepwick, 232p, 205p Bilton, 209p, 204p Herds House, 205p Preston Mains. Texels 204p, 202p Keepwick, 204p Stanton, 202p Tritlington, Howick Scar, Craster Heugh, Watch Hill.

Ewes: Good to sell, averaging £74 overall.

Texels 120, 106 Thrunton, 110, 101 Juries House, 109, 105, 104, 102 Linden Hill Head, 108 West Lane End, 105 Follions. Suffolks 111, 94 Gallowmoor, 100 Widdrington, 99 East Coldside, 98 Thrunton, Howick Estate, 97 Tritlington, 92 Great Ryle, Newham Hall, 91 Craster.

Half Bred 93 Glanton. Chev/Mule 100, 86, 82, 80 North Swinhoe. Mules 76 Edlingham Demesne, 73 North Lyham, Stamford, 72 Make Me Rich. Black Face 57 Rosebrough. Vendeen 90 Tughall Grange.

Texel rams 124 Cartington, 110 Great Ryle, 108 South Broomford. Suffolk ram 100 Great Ryle.