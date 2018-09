Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

August 29

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly primestock sale of sheep, comprising prime lambs, ewes and rams.

Lambs slightly sharper, good meat sought after.

Leading lamb prices per head: Texel £89 Low Middleton, £88 Kettleburn, £87.50 Low Middleton, £86 Tosson Tower, £84.50 (two) Biddlestone Home Farm, £84 East Newburn, Lilburn, £83 (two) Bewick Folly, Yetlington Lane, Tosson Tower. Beltex £88, £86 East Newburn, £84 Chillingham Home Farm, Yetlington Lane. Vendeen £80 Craigshouse. Leading lamb prices per kilo: Beltex 215.4p Chillingham Home Farm, 207.4p Yetlington Lane, 200p East Newburn, Chillingham Home Farm, 198.7p Yetlington Lane, 197.5p Chillingham Home Farm, 195p East Newburn, 194.9p, 191p Chillingham Home Farm. Texel 200p Tosson Tower, 197.6p Yetlington Lane, 197.3p Wellhouse, 195.1p Tosson Tower, Elwick, 193p Tosson Tower, 192.8p North Middleton, 192p (two) Biddlestone Home Farm, 191.6p Kettleburn, 190p East Newburn.

Ewes – similar returns achieved.

Texel £110 Kypie, £91 Bewick Folly, £90 Kypie, £87 Bewick Folly, £83 Elwick, £81 East Newburn, £61 Bewick Folly. Suffolk £95 Kettleburn, £80 Kypie. Zwarble £81 Lintlaw. Beltex £75 Chillingham Home Farm. Cheviot Mule £71 Bewick Folly, £67 Village Farm. North Country Cheviot £62, £61 Bewick Folly, £59 High Learchild. Blackface £43 3 Walterstead Farm Cottage.