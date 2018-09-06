Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

August 30

North East Livestock Sales sold 35 prime cattle and 2,173 sheep, comprising 1,745 lambs and 428 cast ewes.

Cattle: All classes a touch sharper. Average 211p.

Lim strs 240p, 230p Swarland Old Hall, 224p South Bellshill, 217p, 216p Make Me Rich. Char hfrs 228p Make Me Rich. Lim hfrs 221p East Coldside, 220p (two) Make Me Rich, 218p Blagdon Burn. Angus hfrs 225p Blagdon Burn. Lim bulls 205p Herds House.

Lim strs 1452 South Bellshill, 1445, 1387 Swarland Old Hall. Char x strs 1417 Make Me Rich. Lim hfrs 1432, 1330 East Coldside. Angus hfrs 1337 Blagdon Burn. Char x hfrs 1306 Make Me Rich.

Lambs: Despite harvesting weather, a decent turnout met a strong trade to average £88 and 197p throughout.

Beltex 108, 103.50, 100 Swarland Old Hall, 104.50, 102.50 (2), 99.50, 99 Chevington Moor, 100, 99 East Trewick, 97, 96 Bothal Barns. Texels 107, 96 Linden Hill Head, 106.50, 105.50 Make Me Rich, 102, 98.50 Little Bavington, 101, 97 West Lane End, 99 Corneyside, 99, 96.50 Swarland Old Hall, 98.50 Cartington, 98 Coast Guard Cottage, 97.50, 96.50 South Bellshill.

Suffolk x 99 Blagdon Burn, 97 Thrunton Red House, 96 Craster, B’D’Maine 96 Fenham Hill. Char 97.50 South Linden.

Beltex 246p, 241p, 235p, 227p, 219p Swarland Old Hall, 243p, 238p, 233p, 223p, 221p, 220p Chevington Moor, 228p Old Deanham, 228p, 221p Shaw House, 224p Little Bavington, 224p South Bellshill, 220p, 219p Bothal Barns, 220p, 219p Matfen Estate. Texels 220p Intake, 217p High Learchild, 215p East Trewick.

Ewes: With the rush of numbers receding, trade settled down to return a better average of £65 overall.

Texels 114, 90 Stonecroft, 113, 95, 90 Lilburn Estate, 105 Bygate, 98, 90 Herds House, 97 Matfen Estate. Suffolks 100, 90 Middle Duddo, 100, 90 Lowsteads, 95 Bygate, 92 Stonecroft.

Leics 88 Lilburn Estate. Mules 79 Matfen Estate, 75 Hedgeley Farms, 74 Middle Duddo, 73, 70 Prior Hall, 73, 70 Tughall.