Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

August 21

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly primestock sale of sheep, comprising prime lambs, ewes and rams.

Lambs sharper, with a small show forward.

Leading prices per head: Texel £95, £92 Low Middleton, £90 Lilburn Estates Roseden), £90 Low Middleton, £86 Lilburn Estates, £85.50, £85 (two) South Charlton, £83 Tosson Tower, £82 Lilburn Estates (Rosden). Suffolk £85 Lucker Hall, £83 Lilburn Estates, £82 Wandon.

Leading prices per kilo: Texel 204.5p Lilburn Estates (Roseden), 197.7p South Charlton, 197.6p Tosson Tower, 195.5p, 192.7p Lilburn Estates, 192.3p Wandon, 192.2p Brackenside, 192.1p South Charlton, 191.5p Lilburn Estates, 190.5p Tosson Tower, 190.4p Lilburn Estates, 190p East Newburn. Suffolk 192.6p Lilburn Estates (Rosden), 185p Wandon.

Ewes. Returns similar, flesh needed.

Texel: £100 Kettleburn, £93 Edlingham Demesne, £83 Wandon, £81 Reavley Greens, Suffolk: £85 Wandon, £81 Edlingham Demesne, £77 Mayfield, Cheviot Mule: £83, £73 South Charlton, Greyfaced: £65 Mayfield, £63 East Newburn, £61 Edlingham Demesne, Kettleburn, Mayfield, North Country Cheviot: £59 Edlingham Demesne.