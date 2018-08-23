Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

August 15

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly primestock sale of sheep, comprising 958 prime lambs, ewes and rams.

Lambs in line with national trade.

Leading prices per head - Lambs: Beltex: £96 (two), £93, £85 (two), £82 (two), £80 (two) Henlaw, £80 East Newburn. Texel: £93 The Villa, Bowsden, £90, £83 Elwick, £87 Springhill, Seahouses, £86.50 Henlaw, £85 Kettleburn, £85 Greenhead, Reston, £84 Wandon, £83 Whittingham Lane. Leading prices per kilo – Lambs: Beltex: 223.3p, 212.5p, 207.3p, 205p, 204.4p, 200p, 195.1p Henlaw, 208.8p, 191.3p Chillingham Home Farm, 197.5p Black Heddon, 192.8p East Newburn. Texel: 200p Henlaw, 194.9p Cockhall, 194.8p, 188.9p Todrig, 192.7p Kettleburn, 190.9p Wandon, 190.2p, 188.2p Edlingham Newtown, 188.6p Elwick. Ewes, another strong trade. Ewes: Texel: £107, £99, £93, £91 Black Heddon, £103 The Villa, Bowsden, £89 Fawdon Farms. Suffolk: £101, £93, £89 Greenhead, Reston, £93 Springhill, Seahouses, £93 Kettleburn, £93 Fawdon Farms, £87 Brandon White House. Cheviot Mule: £83 Springhill, Seahouses, £77 High Learchild. Beltex: £79, £75 Chillingham Home Farm. Greyfaced: £75 Greenhead, Reston, £73 Craigs House, £73 Shotton, £71 Fawdon Farms. North Country Cheviot: £57 Fawdon Farms, £51 Sourhope. Ram: Texel: £99 Fawdon Farms, £99 Craigs House, £98 West Longridge.