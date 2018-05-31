Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

May 23

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly Primestock sale of sheep.

Hoggs, quality show for the end of the season, vendors delighted.

Leading prices per head: Charolais £132 Craigs House, £131 Elwick. Texel £125.50 (two), £111 Ammerside Law, £119 Elwick, £106 Craigs House, £99.50, £98.50 The Hagg. Mule £104 East Newburn, £99, £94.50 The Hagg.

Leading prices per kilo: Texel 246p, 216p Ammerside Law, 226p, 223p The Hagg. Charolais 218p Elwick, 216p Craigs House. Suffolk 215p Craigs House. Mule 207p The Hagg.

Ewes, plenty of weight forward, with a trade to match.

Ewes: Texel £129, £107 The Hagg, £123, £115, £109 Todrig, £123 (2), £109 Craigs House, £121 Greystones, £119, £103 Broom House, £119 Elwick, £117 Auchencrow Mains, £114 Wandon, £109 East Newburn. Suffolk £131 The Hagg, £115 Auchencrow Mains, £103 Ammerside Law, £103 Broom House. Zwartble £102 Greystones. Mule £95 Craigs House and Auchencrow Mains, £93 Broom House, £91 Greystones. Jacob £79 Ammerside Law. Blackfaced £68 The Hagg.

Rams: Vendeen £143 Craigs House. Texel £127, £115, £111 Ammerside Law.