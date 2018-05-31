Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

May 24

North East Livestock Sales sold 35 prime cattle and 1,314 sheep, comprising 185 lambs, 666 hoggs and 463 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle: A smaller show well sold.

The sale was topped with a smart Limousin heifer calf, 254p from Swarland Old Hall to Whitelaw Butchers.

Lim hfrs 239p Howick Scar to R Turnbull & Son, Alnwick, 220p Broomhall. Angus hfrs 220p Broomhall. Lim strs 246p Elyhaugh to R Green & Son, Longframlington.

Lim strs 1505, 1471, 1451 Howick Scar, 1500, 1421 Elyhaugh. Angus strs 1420 Warton. Lim hfrs 1474 Broomhall, 1448 Howick Scar. Angus hfrs 1338 Broomhall.

Cows: Bazadaise cows 900 (136p) Make Me Rich. Simmental cow 784 (140p) Milfield Demesne.

Aged Lim Bull 1250 (129p) Make Me Rich.

Lambs: Easier on the week, in line with national trend. Overall average 260p.

Texels 142, 126 Boulmer, 141, 138, 131 Gallowmoor. Suffolks 140, 120 Lilburn Est, 135, 133, 131, 130 Gallowmoor. Char 136, 130, 127, 122 Cornhill.

Texels 291p, 288p Gallowmoor. Char 289p, 282p, 277p Cornhill, 274p, 273p Boulmer.

Hoggs: Proper fit hoggs still good to cash, the majority being leaner, cheaper.

Beltex 146, 130 Annsteads, 144, 143 East Newham, 124 Cramond Hill. Texels 144, 140 South Rennington, 140, 128 Swarland Old Hall, 137 Earsdon East. Suffolks 141, 130 South Rennington, 139, 122 Newton Greens, 134 Ingoe Low Hall, 133, 132 Broomhall, 131 Tughall, 128, 125 Braeside. Lleyn 129, 125 Netherton Northside. Mules 114 Howick Scar. Black Face 106 Earsdon East. Char 130, 120 Beal Bank, 120 Hemscott Hill.

Beltex hoggs 255p, 241p Annstead, 251p East Newham. Texels 250p South Rennington, 248p Cramond Hill. Suffolks 248p Ingoe Low Hall, South Rennington, 247p Tughall, 244p Newton Greens, Broomhall.

Ewes: Another fast trade with all classes good to sell. Overall average £87.

Texels 148 Annstead, 138, 125 Preston Mains, 131 Low Espley, 129 Houndalee, 124 Burradon Mains. Suffolks 152, 136, 130 Birchwood, 132, 123 Ingoe Low Hall, 126 Rosebrough, 120 Brinkburn. Beltex 130, 125 Birchwood, 126 Cramond Hill, 120 Preston Mains, Low Espley, Annsteads.

Mules 105 Unthank, 93 Birchwood, 90 Tughall, Burradon Mains, BF 80 Low Espley, 74 Unthank. Chev/Mules 116 Annsteads, 102 Routin Lynn. Abertex 110 Lemmington Hill Head.

NZ Suff rams 120 Westerheugh. Tex rams 130 Low Espley. Leic rams 122 Birchwood.