Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

May 16

Harrison and Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep. Fat sheep sold to a fast trade with all vendors going home delighted.

Hoggs average £110.40. Leading prices per head: Texel: £126, £125, £118 (two) Hoppen Hall, £125, £119 East Newburn, £118 Fawdon Farms. Suffolk: £124 Fawdon Farms. Greyfaced: £120 East Newburn.

Leading prices per kilo: Texel: 281p, 240p Hoppen Hall, 271p, 248p East Newburn, 240p Fawdon Farms. Suffolk: 238.5p Fawdon Farms.

Ewes seen a brilliant trade with many surpassing vendors’ expectations. Ewes: Suffolk: £137, £119, £109 Newstead. Texel: £135 Shepherds Cottage, £131, £111 Islay Hill, £125 Newstead, £111 Shipley Smallburn. North Country Cheviot: £93, £87 Ammerside Law. Blackfaced: £87 Fawdon Farms.