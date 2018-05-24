Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

May 14

North East Livestock Sales sold 70 store cattle and 127 ewes/hoggs with lambs.

Cattle: Another brisk trade with more numbers required to fill demand.

Young Cattle: Limousin strs 1150, 1080 Howick Seahouses, 1070, 1050, 1005 Glanton Town. Angus strs 1150, 1140, 1100 South Lyham. Charolais strs 1040 Howick Seahouses, 1000 Glanton Town. BB hfrs 1050, 980 Trewhitt Steads. Limousin hfrs 930, 860 Trewhitt Steads, 900, 890 Glanton Town. Simmental hfrs 830, 810, 800 Brinkburn Hope.

Limousin blk stirks 855, 710 South Barlow. Limousin hfr stirks 610 South Barlow. Angus hfr stirks 700 Glanton Town.

Angus hfrs 1180 South Lyham. Shorthorn hfrs 870 North Swinhoe.

Sheep: A mixed age show with mainly small lambs at foot realised a similar trade on the year. Suffolk Hoggs & singles 180, 164, 162, 160 Yetlington, 140 Dunstan Hill.

Texel Hoggs & singles 160(two) Rugley. Mule Ewes & twins 160 Dunstan Hill. Suffolk Ewes & twins 150 (two) Amerside Law. Texel Ewes & twins 175 Dunstan Hill. Texel Ewes & singles 132 Dunstan Hill.

May 17

North East Livestock Sales sold 41 prime cattle, 1404 sheep comprising 106 lambs, 805 hoggs and 493 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle: A mixed show was a touch dearer again. Lim strs 244p, 230p Swarland Old Hall, 236p, 220p (two) Blagdon Burn, 234p, 224p (two) Bilton, 217p Elyhaugh. Lim hfrs 233p Elyhaugh. Sim hfrs 221p South East, 219p, 218p Craster Heugh, 218p Chibburn. Angus hfrs 226p, 223p, 222p Craster Heugh.

Lim strs 1486, 1416, 1410 Bilton, 1480 Blagdon Burn, 1405 Swarland Old Hall, 1389 Elyhaugh. Angus hfrs 1643, 1392, 1387 Craster Heugh. Lim hfrs 1365 East Coldside, 1344 Broomhall.

Cows: Limousin 1229 (160p) Swarland Old Hall, 1058 (140p) Trewhitt Steads. Shorthorn Bull 1300 North Swinhoe.

Lambs: A good quality show, well sold, especially weighty fleshed types. Overall average 306p. Vendeen 162, 140 South Lyham. Texel 156 South Bellshill, 151, 150 (two) Gallowmoor, 146, 139 Chevington Moor. Suffolks 153, 150 (two), 147 Gallowmoor, 146 Lilburn Estate, 140 Black Heddon. Beltex 151, 150, 144 Pigdon. Charollais 148, 144 Cornhill.

Beltex 336p, 320p, 313p Pidgon. Texel 336p, 333p, 327p, 326p Gallowmoor. Charollais 315p, 313p Cornhill. Suffolk 313p Gallowmoor, 312p South Bellshill. Vendeen 312p South Lyham.

Hoggs: Everything great to sell with more ewe hoggs being presented as they come fat. Overall average £119.50.

Texel 180, 167 Black Heddon, 172 Halterburn, 169, 163 (two) Newton Red house, 166, 150 Intake, 158 Chevington Moor, 154 Ferneybeds, 152, 150 (two) Brinkburn Newhouses. Beltex 189 Keepwick, 160, 158 South Rennington, 150 Howick Scar. Suffolk 180, 167, 158 Black Heddon, 163, 153, 150 Brandon, 159 Hemscott Hill, 159, 150 (two) Berry Hill, 150 Banktop. Charollais 150 Wingate Wholme, 149 Old Deanham, South East, 147 Beal Bank. Vendeen 140 Tughall Grange. Cheviot 140, 130 Ferneybeds. Chev/Mule 144, 130 Halterburn. Lleyn 137 Lumbylaw. Mule 142 Hartlaw, 130 (two), 122 Howick Scar, 121 Birchwood Hall. Blackface 119 Ferneybeds.

Ewes: Vendors offloading all types onto the market with trade again very fast. Suffolk 146 Black Heddon, 145 Weldon, 142 Brinkburn Newhouses, 130 Newsteads, 129 Reavley Greens, 127 East Coldside. Texel 145 Brinkburn Newhouses, 142, 140 Swarland Old Hall, 138 Chevington Moor, 134 (two) Old Deanham. Oxford 135, 124 East Fleetham. Beltex 135 Bygate. Charollais 126 Brinkheugh, 125 Old Deanham. Mule 128 South Lyham, 118 Routin Lynn, 113, 104 Tughall Grange, 110 Brinkburn Newhouses, 105 South Wingates. Chev/Mule 108 Glanton. Blackface 78 South Wingates, 76 Black Callerton, 74 Birtley Shields, 72 Pigdon, Lilburn Estates, 69 Reavley Greens. Texel Rams 169, 150 Chevington Moor. Beltex Rams 169 Pigdon, 140 Bygate, North Hazelrigg. Oxford Rams 145 East Fleetham.