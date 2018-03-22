Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

March 14

Harrison & Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep

The sale highlights this week were £108.50 for a shapely pair of Texel’s from J S Spours & Son, Yetlington Lane, very closely followed by G Snaith & Son, Biddlestone Home Farm for a smart Suffolk Hogg attaining £108. Mr S Smith, Village Farm, Seahouses realised 270p per kilo for a tremendous pen of Texel’s.

Leading Prices per head: Texel: £108.50 Yetlington Lane, £108 Village Farm, Seahouses, £108 Yetlington Lane, £102 Craigs Hose. Suffolk: £108 Biddlestone Home Farm, £102 Yetlington Lane, £102 Biddlestone Home Farm, £96 Fawdon Farms. North Country Cheviot: £104 Biddlestone Home Farm, £104 Village Farm, Seahouses, £104, £100, £92 Biddlestone Home Farm. Greyfaced: £100, £88, £82 Fawdon Farms. Abermax: £85 Bowsden Hall Farms.

Leading prices per kilo: Texel: 270p Village Farm, Seahouses, 247.4p, 245p Yetlington Lane, 231.8p Craigs House. Suffolk: 232p Biddlestone Home Farm, 229p Yetlington Lane, 224.4p Biddlestone Home Farm, 208.7p Fawdon Farms. North Country Cheviot: 241.9p Biddlestone Home Farm, 241.9p Village Farm, Seahouses, 241.9p, 230p Biddlestone Home Farm. Greyfaced: 220p, 195.2p, 178.6p Fawdon Farms. Abermax: 207.3p Bowsden Hall Farm.

Ewes

Leading prices per head: Suffolk: £111 Lochside, £109 West Longridge, £89 Lochside. Charolais: £109 Lochside. Texel: £105 Springhill, Berwick, £105 Newton Farm, £95 Shawdon Woodhouse, £91 Craigs House. Greyfaced: £87 West Longridge, £85 Shawdon Woodhouse, £75 (two) Fawdon Farms.

Rams: Texel: £95 Eglingham Moor, £95, £81 West Longridge. Bluefaced Leicester: £85 Eglingham Moor.