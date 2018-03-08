Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

February 26

North East Livestock Sales sold 130 store cattle and calves and 90 store hoggs.

With the vast majority native breeds a good selection of Angus were forward.

Calves

Angus steers 1000, 940, 935, 900, 860 Chathill, 880 South Barlow, 825, 760 Bagraw, 825 Dunstan Hill. Limousin steers 1000 Trewhitt Steads, B Blue steers 970 Trewhitt Steads, Angus heifers 880, 750 South Barlow, 700 Chathill.

Cattle

Simmental steers 1330 Shipley Smallburns, 1070, 1000 Dene House, Angus Steers 1260, 1200, 1130 Hope House, 1200, 1095, 1070 White House Folly, 1030 Fowberry, Hereford steers 1090 Castle Farm, B Blue steers 1030 Dene House, Saler steers 980 White House Folly.

Angus heifers 1080 White House Folly, 1060 Chathill, 980 Fowberry, Simmental heifers 970 Shipley Smallburns, 910 Dene House.

Sheep

Texel hoggs 93, 92.50, 70.50 Shipley Hill, Mule hoggs 65 Eglingham Moor, Cheviot x hoggs 60 North End.