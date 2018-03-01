Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

February 21

Harrison & Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep.

Hoggs, another superb trade, with in spec hoggs in high demand, overall average 207p.

Leading Prices per head: Texel: £106, £102, £101, £100 (two) Elwick, £106, £100, £95 East Newburn, £102 Village Farm, Seahouses, £100, £95 Black Heddon, £99 Shipley Smallburn, £97 Biddlestone Home Farm, £96 North Sharperton, £95 Whittingham Lane. Beltex: £100 East Newburn. North Country Cheviot: £100, £87 Biddlestone Home Farm, £96, £90 Village Farm, Seahouses. Suffolk: £94, £93 Wandon, £89.50 Auchencrow Mains, £88 Biddlestone Home Farm. Mule: £85 East Newburn.

Leading prices per kilo: Texel: 258.5p East Newburn, 238.2p, 232.2p, 231.8p, 227.3p, 227p Elwick, 237.2p, Village Farm, Seahouses, 236.6p Biddlestone Home Farm, 217.4p, 217.1p Black Heddon, 214.6p Wandon, 210p Shipley Smallburn. Beltex: 250p East Newburn. North Country Cheviot: 218.2p, 214.3p Village Farm, Seahouses, 209.6p Biddlestone Home Farm. Suffolk: 214.6p Biddlestone Home Farm, 202.2p Wandon. Mule: 202.4p East Newburn

Ewes, similar trade.

Leading prices per head: Suffolk: £113, £87 Kypie, £105 Lilburn Estates (Roseden) £87 (two) Fawdon Farms, £85 Mid Edrom. Texel: £99, £93 North Sharperton, £95 Chatton Park, £91 Whittingham Lane, £89, £85 Elwick, £89 Mid Edrom. Half Bred: £100 Mid Edrom. North Country Cheviot: £91 Fawdon Farms. Cheviot Mule: £91 Fawdon Farms. Mule: £73 Fawdon Farms and Elwick. Blackfaced: £60 Fawdon Farms. Jacob: £47 North Sharperton.

Rams: Romney: £89 Thompsons Walls. Charolais: £95 Thompsons Walls.