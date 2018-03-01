Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

February 22

North East Livestock Sales sold 48 prime cattle and 1073 sheep comprising 765 hoggs and 308 cast ewes.

Cattle

A quality show of Continental types, also another good show of Angus heifers. Overall average 214p.

B Blue hfrs 254p Annsteads to R Turnbull & Sons, Alnwick, 223p, 220p Herds House to D Nicholson, Whitley Bay, Lim hfrs 252p, 225p Annsteads to R Green & Son, Longframlington, 233p, 226p Startup, 216p Stamford, Angus hfrs 215p, 214p Pacific Farm, 212p East Fleetham, Lim strs 241p, 238p, 228p Bilton to D Nicholson and R Turnbull & Sons, B Blue Bulls 219p Herds House.

Lim strs 1480, 1446, 1400 Bilton, 1450 Elyhaugh, Lim hfrs 1454, 1315 Startup, 1401, 1351 Annstead, 1331 East Coldside, Angus hfrs 1400, 1335 East Fleetham, 1320 Pacific, 1284 Sharperton Edge, 1280 Craster Heugh.

Cows

All classes good to sell and similar on the week. Overall 134p.

Angus 1131, 1056 (140p, 136p) Donkin Rigg, Hereford 1110, 1008 (152p, 142p) Donkin Rigg, Blonde 880 (134p) Chibburn, Friesian 950 (121p) Tosson Glebe.

Hoggs

A hugely mixed quality show but every bit as dear.

Texels 127, 117 Newham Hall, 121 Berryhill, 119, 114 Sandylands, 116.50, 116, 114, 113.50 Ingoe Low Hall, Suffolks 124 Newlands Haugh, 120.50, 114.50 Brandon, 118, 112, 110.50 Doxford, 109.50 Hemscott Hill, Abertex 117.50 Lemmington Hill Head, Charollais 115 South Acton, Beltex 125 Pasture House, 112 Ingoe Low Hall, 109.50 Intake.

Beltex 267p Ingoe Low Hall, 254p, 253p, 250p, 242p, 236p Woodwell, 249p Intake, 240p, 230p Pasture House, Texels 240p Sandylands, 236p Newham Hall, East Coldside, Abertex 237p Lemmington Hill Head, Cheviots 228p Ferneybeds.

Ewes

Fewer number with heavies getting in short supply. Overall £74.

Texels 120, 109, 108 Pigdon, 114 Bygate, 109 Ingoe Low Hall, 104 Cartington, 102 Stamford, 101 Shipley Hill, Suffolks 112 East Coldside, Bygate, 107 Stamford, 103 Howick Scar, 99 Bygate, Vendeen 104, 98 North Lyham, Beltex 106 Woodwell, 98 Craster, Cheviots 96, 92 North Lyham, 88 Doxford, Black Face 75, 55 Craster, 71, 52 Blagdon Burn, Swale 49 Boulmer Hall, 48 Donkin Rigg.