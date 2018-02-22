Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

February 13

Harrison & Hetherington held their fortnightly sale of store cattle with an abundance of buyers in attendance resulting in a superb trade.

Topping the day’s trading was J A Riddell, Newstead with a pen of smashing Simmental Steers at £1300.

Topping the price per kilo was a pen of fabulous Charolais Steers from Fawdon Farms at 272.5p per kilo.

Leading Prices per head - Steers: Simmental: £1300, £1245, £1210 Newstead. Charolais: £1240, £1075, £1070 Newstead, £1065, £1055 Fawdon Farms. Limousin: £1185 Newstead. £1105, £1030, £930 Fawdon Farms. Aberdeen Angus: £1085, £1020 Shawdon Woodhouse.

Leading prices per head - Heifers: Charolais: £1090, £1070 Newstead, £940, £930 Fawdon Farms. Limousin: £1080 Newstead, £895, £890, £880 Fawdon Farms, £860, £850 South Ord. Aberdeen Angus: £860 South Ord.

Leading prices per kilo - Steers: Charolais: 272.5p, 260p, 250p, 247p, 246p Fawdon Farms. Limousin: 245p, 243p, 237p, 234p Fawdon Farms, 238p, 234p, 232p South Ord. Aberdeen Angus: 220.5p, 220.3p Shawdon Woodhouse. Simmental: 217p, 209p Newstead, 212p, 207p Broom House Farm Ltd.

Leading prices per kilo – Heifers: Charolais: 246p, 241p, 240p, 238p Fawdon Farms. Limousin: 240p, 224p Fawdon Farms, 239p South Ord. Aberdeen Angus: 211p South Ord.

February 14

Harrison & Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep.

Sold 450 Hoggs and 170 Ewes and Rams.

Hoggs, another smart show, realised a similar trade.

Sale highlights was another superb pen of Texel Hoggs from J Gregory & Sons, Springhill, Seahouses weighing 42kg selling to £103 (245.2p per kilo)

Leading Prices per head: Beltex: £105 East Newburn, £80 The Loan. Texel: £103 Springhill, Seahouses, £100 East Newburn. Charolais: £100 East Newburn. Suffolk: £91, £86, £85.50, £85 West Longridge. North Country Cheviot: £83 South Ord..

Leading prices per kilo: Beltex: 247.1p East Newburn, 210.5p The Loan. Texel: 245.2p Springhill, Seahouses, 225.3p West Longridge, 225p Cockhall. Suffolk: 225p, 203.6p West Longridge, 202.5p Lilburn Estates, 202.4p West Longridge. North Country Cheviot: 204.9p, 203.9p South Ord.

Ewes, similar trade.

Leading prices per head: Beltex: £110, £90 The Loan. Suffolk: £106 Greenhead, Reston, £100 Kettleburn, £90 Milfield Demesne, £87 Kettleburn. Romney: £65 Bowsden Hall, Berwick. Greyfaced: £63 Barmoor Red House, £61 Milfield Demesne. Blackfaced: £63 Fawdon Farms, £59 Branton East Side, £53 Fawdon Farms.

Rams: Suffolk: £131, £120 Edlingham Newtown. Texel: £105 Edlingham Newtown. Bluefaced Leicester: £103 Edlingham Newtown. Blackfaced: £100 Edlingham Newtown.