Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

January 29

North East Livestock Sales sold 87 store cattle also store hoggs.

A large crowd of buyers were very active with a small but good show of cattle presented.

Calves: A quality selection forward. The section topped at £1050 for a pen of Limousin steers (10 months) from the Park Farm.

Lim strs 1050, 1015, 980 Park Farm, 950 Norwoods, 710, 680 Broomhouse, Lim hfrs 855, 755 Park Farm, 770, 640 Houndalee, 675 Broomhouse.

Cattle: Angus steers 1295, 1175 Hope House, 1205 Fowberry, Lim strs 1210, 1185, 1020 Hauxley Moor House, Mont strs 1145, 1055 White House Folly, MRI strs 1095, 1065 White House Folly, Angus hfrs 1070 Fowberry.

Sheep: Texels 83, 80.50, 78.50 Shipley Hill, Vendeen 85.50 Shipley Hill, 62 Middle Coldcotes.

February 1

North East Livestock Sales sold 71 prime cattle and cast cows and 1838 sheep comprising 1281 hoggs and 557 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle: BB Hfrs 234p, 228p Widdrington, 217p Herds House, Lim hfrs 230p Chibburn, 226p, 225p, 224p Nesbit, 225p Blagdon Burn, Angus hfrs 214p, 211p East Fleetham, Lim strs 214p Widdrington, Char strs 214p, 213p Thornham Hill, Lim bulls 216p, 213p Herds House, Char bulls 210p Thornham Hill.

Lim strs 1482, 1474 Fenham Hill, 1425 Widdrington, Char strs 1458, 1420 Craster, 1432, 1414 Thornham Hill, Saler strs 1428 Fenham Hill, Angus strs 1388 Widdrington, Lim hfrs 1435 Startup, 1317 Nesbit, BB hfrs 1409 Widdrington, Angus hfrs 1348, 1325 East Fleetham, 1280 Sharperton Edge, Tritlington.

Cows: Another mixed show similar to average 128p.

Char 1108, 1000 (151p, 128p) Framhill, Angus 952 (123p) Tritlington, 945 (137p) East Coldside, Shorthorn 922 North Swinhoe.

Hoggs: Despite a lot more leaner types appearing all classes dearer with many hard feds over £100.

Sale overall £87 (43.3 kg). SQQ 210p. Heavies 189p.

Beltex 125, 120, 111, 110 Birchwood, 114, 108 Annstead, 106 Pasture House, Preston Mains, 104 Glanton, Texels 118.50, 118, 116, 111, 110 Biddlestone Home Farm Cottage, 111, 107, 104.50 South Ryal, 110,104, 103 Linden Hill Head, 107, 101 Ulgham Fence, 106, 102.50, 101 Newsteads, Suffolks 106.50 Howick Estate, 105 South Side, 104.50 Berryhill, 104 Edlingham Demesne, 103 Birchwood, 101 Braeside, 100 Edlingham Demesne, Char 102 Earsdon Moor.

Beltex 257p, 226p Annstead, 253p, 245p, 241p, 238p Keepwick, 240p, 236p, 232p, 231p Matfen Estate, 239p Glanton, 236p, 234p Birchwood, 230p Pasture House, Texels 231p, 219p, 217p Linden Hill Head, 224p South Bellshill, 223p Ulgham Fence, Matfen, 218p South Ryal.

Ewes: Similar trade.

Texels 120 Edlingham Demesne, 115 Thrunton, 110, 106, 102 Biddlestone Home Cottage, 100 Linden Hill Head, High Trewhitt, Suffolks 113, 98 Cockburnspath Neuk, 113 Thrunton, 110 Birchwood, 104 Thrunton Red House, 96 High Learchild, South Ryal, Chev/Mule 92 West Bolton, 85 High Learchild, Berichon 95 Low Burradon, Leics 100 Halterburn, 91 West Bolton, 90 Edlingham Demesne, Swale 56 Donkin Rigg, Mules 71 Sharperton Edge, 70 Linden Hill Head, 69 Neuk.