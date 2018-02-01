Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

January 25

North East Livestock Sales sold 72 prime cattle and cast cows and 1869 sheep comprising 1221 hoggs and 648 cast ewes and rams.

Hoggs

All classes well sold especially well fleshed kinds. SQQ 195p. Heavies 190p.

Many in excess of £100.

Texels 115, 103.50 Pasture Hill, 113, 108, 100 Corneyside, 112, 102 West Milbourne, 110 (2), 104, 102 Whittle, 108, 100.50, 100 South Bellshill, 103.50 Elsdon Burn, 100 Newham Hall, Beltex 107.50, 103 Pasture House, 105 High Learchild, 103.50 South Bellshill, 102, 100 Howick Estate, Suffolk 105, 102 Howick Estate, 103, 100 Springhill, 101 Berryhill, Berichon 105 East Trewick, Cheviots 103 East Ditchburn, Warton, Charollais 100 Ulgham Fence.

Export hoggs topped with a pen of 12 Texels 43 kg (251p) £108 from Corneyside.

Texels 248p, 229p, 212p Whittle, 216p, 212p South Bellshill, Beltex 241p South Bellshill, 239p High Learchild, 233p, 219p Howick Estate, 229p Howick Scar, 227p Pasture House, 218p East Ditchburn, 217p, 213p Low Town, Berichon 219p East Trewick, Cheviot 209p (two) Ferneybeds.

Ewes

Trade similar across the board. Overall average of sale £73.

Texels 119, 115 Unthank, 118 Causey Park, 112 Westhills, 112, 107 East Trewick, 110 Yetlington, 109 Howick Estate, 104 Reavley, 101 Burradon Mains, 98 Elsdon Burn, Pasture Hill, Newham Hall, Suffolks 100 Craster, 97 East Coldside, Broome Hill, 96, 95 Howick Estate, 96, 95 West Milbourne, Cheviots 78 Reavley, 74 Doxford, Leics 92 Westhills, Beltex 106 Unthank, 91 Herds House, Black Face 65 Holystone, 56, 54 Westhills, 54 Unthank, Swales 60, 54, 50 Bilton, 51 Donkin Rigg, Mules 72 Pasture Hill, 70 South East, 68 West Grange.

Cheviot rams 115, 99 Reavley, Texel rams 103 Reavley, 102 Burradon Mains, Beltex rams 98 Herds House, Suffolk rams 93 Yetlington.

Cattle

A mixed show with the majority being out of spec. Quality still good to cash, plainer types easier.

Lim hfr 247p, 224p Widdrington to D Nicholson, Whitley Bay, 227p Nesbit to R Martin, Morpeth, 220p Blagdon Burn to R Turnbull & Sons, Alnwick, BB hfr 225p Widdrington to Whitelaw Butchers, Blonde hfrs 228p Merryshield, 218p Elyhaugh, Angus hfrs 219p Southside, 215p Hemscott Hill, Lim strs 207p Berwick Hill.

Lim hfrs 1408 Widdrington, 1300 Elyhaugh, 1285 Boulmer Hall, 1285 Nesbit, Blonde hfrs 1355 Merryshield, Angus hfrs 1398 East Fleetham, 1390 Sharperton Edge, 1280 Spring Hill, 1277 Hemscott Hill, 1275 Craster Heugh, Angus strs 1450 Merryshield, 1404 East Coldside, 1372 Pasture Hill, 1365 East Fleetham, 1330 Sharperton Edge, Lim strs 1364 Elyhaugh.

Cows

More flesh about to average 130p overall.

Angus 1171, 1142 (136p) Twizell, Blonde 1123 (151p) Twizell, Limousin 1090 (158p) Embleton Mill, 920 (138p) Elyhaugh, Aged Angus bull 1236 Hope House.