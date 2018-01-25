Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

January 17

Harrison and Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep.

Sold 411 Hoggs and 87 Ewes and Rams.

Hoggs, quality still in high demand, overall average 188p.

Leading Prices per head: Texel: £88.50, £86.50, £84 East Newburn, £88 Mayfield, £87, £82 Elwick, £86 (two) Springhill, Seahouses, £86, £83.50, £83, £82 (three) West Longridge, £84 Greenhead, Reston. Suffolk: £86.50 Mayfield. Beltex: £84, £82, £80 East Newburn.

Leading prices per kilo: Texel: 207p, 197.7p Springhill, Seahouses, 200p, 192.9p, 190.7p, 182.4p, 182.2p, 181.5p, 181p West Longridge, 200p, 180p Elwick, 197.4p Eglingham Moor, 196.3p, 196.2p Lilburn Estates, 195.3p Greenhead, Reston. Beltex: 200p, 197.6p East Newburn.

Ewes, small show met a high trade.

Leading prices per head: Texel: £110, £94 Black Heddon, £98.50 Mayfield, £88 Eglingham Moor. Suffolk: £96.50, £93 Mayfield, £92 Elwick. Charolais: £86 Agency Farm Trading. Mule: £80, £75 Mayfield, £80, £74.50 Kentstone Farms. Swaledale: £45 Eglingham Moor. Blackfaced: £43 West Rennington.

Rams: Texel: £100 West Longridge. Bluefaced Leicester: £98 West Longridge.