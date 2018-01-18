Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

January 10

Harrison & Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep

Sold 737 Hoggs and 213 Ewes and Rams.

A larger show of hoggs saw all classes sold at extreme rates, a great trade.

Leading Prices per head: Beltex: £93 (two), £92 (two), £90 (three), £88 Henlaw. Texel: £93, £90 Edlingham Newtown, £91, £90 (two) The Hagg, £90 Low Middleton, £88, £86.50 Wandon, £87.50, £87 Mindrum Farming Co, £86.50 Biddlestone Home Farm, £86 East Newburn. Suffolk: £88.50, £87, £84.50 West Longridge, £87.50 Lilburn Estates. Mule: £80.50 Fawdon Farms and Lilburn Estates. Cheviot: £80 Biddlestone Home Farm. Charolais: £80 Craigs House.

Leading prices per kilo: Beltex: 232.5p, 222.8p, 219.5p, 216.3p, 209.1p, 206.9p Henlaw. Texel: 216.2p Edlingham Newtown, 212.5p, 204.8p (two) Springhill, Seahouses, 209.2p, 204.5p The Hagg, 208.8p, 205p Mindrum Farming Co, 207.4p Village Farm, Seahouses, 204.8p East Newburn, 203.6p Wandon, 203.5p Biddlestone Home Farm. Suffolk: 204.7p, 203.4p, 201.2p West Longridge.

More ewes on offer and dear.

Leading prices per head: Texel: £129 Edlingham Newtown, £90 East Newburn, £89 Venchen, £88 Chillingham Home Farm. Suffolk: £100 Lochside, £98.50 Chillingham Home Farm, £98, £92.50, £91.50 Venchen, £87, £94 Edlingham Newtown, £94.50 Lochside. Leicester: £95 Edlingham Newtown. Mule: £77 Low Middleton, £75, £71.50 Venchen, £73.50 Brackenside. Cheviot: £62 Chillingham Home Farm.

Rams: Texel: £132, £113 Todrig. Suffolk: £117 Lilburn Estates.