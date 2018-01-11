Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

January 3

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly Primestock sale of sheep. Sold 624 hoggs and 68 ewes and rams. More sheep on offer, selling at similar rates.

Leading prices per head: Beltex £96 East Newburn. Texel £84 (for) East Newburn, £84 Kettleburn, £84 (two) Springhill, Seahouses, £84 Yetlington Lane and Mindrum Farming Co, £82 Black Heddon, East Newburn and Auchencrow Mains. Cheviot £85 (two) Humbleheugh. Suffolk £84 Kettleburn, £82 Biddlestone Home Farm. Charolais £82 Auchencrow Mains. Mule £80 Fawdon Farms and East Newburn.

Leading prices per kilo: Beltex 228.6p East Newburn. Texel 204.9p Yetlington Lane, 202.7p Yetlington Lane, 202.5p Mindrum Farming, 200p Springhill, Seahouses, Auchencrow Mains and East Newburn (two), 197.5p Black Heddon. Suffolk 197.3p Auchencrow Mains. Charolais 195.2p Auchencrow Mains. Cheviot 186.4p Humbleheugh.

Ewes

Leading prices per head: Suffolk £85 Springhill, Seahouses, £80 Auchencrow Mains. Texel £75 Kettleburn. Mule £65 Springhill, Seahouses, £62 Haugh Head.