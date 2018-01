Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

December 28

North East Livestock Sales sold 25 prime cattle and 1978 sheep comprising 1409 lambs and 569 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle: All classes nicely sold.

BB hfrs 228p, 227p, 219p Nesbit, Lim hfrs 218p Chibburn, 218p, 216p Stamford, Lim strs 215p Widdrington, 214p Chibburn.

Lim strs 1417, 1365, 1360 Chibburn, Lim hfrs 1312, 1270 Nesbit, 1295 Chibburn, 1280 Oakdene Grange.

Lambs: All types of quality very good to sell. SQQ 194p. Heavies 180p. Sale overall averaged £86 (46.5kg).

Texels 109, 104, 97 Linden Hill Head, 107, 95 South Ryal, 105.50, 101, 99.50 South Bellshill, 97 Preston Mains, 96.50 Corneyside, Suffolks 101, 97 Warton, 100 South Rennington, 97 Sharperton Edge, 94 Braeside, Beltex x 101, 100 Old Deanham, 100 East Ditchburn, 100.50, 94.50 South Bellshill, 98 Howick Scar, 96.50, 94.50 Cramond Hill, 93.50 South Rennington, 93 Howick Estate, Cheviots 92 East Ditchburn, 86 High Fodderlee.

Beltex 239p (38 k), 214p Howick Scar, 230p, 221p, 217p, 215p, 212p Cramond Hill, 222p, 220p, 212p Howick Estate, 215p South Bellshill, Texel 220p, 205p Linden Hill Head, 211p, 208p Glanton Town, 209p Castle Hills, 208p Banktop, 204p Corneyside, Cheviots 202p Ferneybeds, 200p South Broomford.

Ewes: Well away to average £69 overall.

Pure Suffolks 131 Nesbit, Texels 120 Middleton Mill, 119, 113 Low Hall, 105, 100 Banktop, 100 Hope House, 100 Newton Red House, Suffolk x 104, 97 Banktop, 100, 94 Chester Hill, 97 South Ryal, East Coldside, 94 Castle Hills, 90 Newham Hall, Haredene, Half Bred 109 Nesbit, 88 Warton, Cheviot 80 Glanton Town, Mules 70 Chester Hill, Holystone, Stamford, 68 Banktop, Black Face 60 Holystone, Blagdon Burn, 56 Alnham, Romney 81, 70 White House Folly, Logie Rams 110 Newton Red House.

