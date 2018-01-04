Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

December 20

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly Primestock sale of sheep. Sold 488 lambs and 50 ewes and rams.

Lambs. All classes in keen demand, showing a rise on the week, more could be sold to advantage.

Leading prices per head: Beltex £88 Henlaw, £83 East Newburn, £80 Yetlington Lane. Suffolk £88, £85, £80 Henlaw, £85 West Longridge, £82 Newstead. Texel £86, £85, £84, £83 Mindrum Farming Co, £84 (three) Black Heddon, £84 Yetlington Lane, £83, £81 Newstead, £82 Henlaw, £82, £81, £80 Wandon, £80 West Longridge, Village Farm, Henlaw and Newstead. Vendeen £80 Craigs House. Cheviot £85 (3), £80 Humbleheugh.

Leading prices per kilo: Beltex 222.8p Henlaw, 202.5p Yetlington Lane. Texel 207.5p, 200p, 195.5p Mindrum Farming Co, 205p Henlaw, 200p Black Heddon, 197.5p Village Farm, 194.8p Black Heddon. Suffolk 200p, 195p, 188.9p Henlaw. Vendeen 190.5p Craigs House.

Ewes. A small and very plain show, selling to £88 Berryhill.

Rams: £75 Cresswell Farms.

December 27

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly Primestock sale of sheep. Sold 103 lambs and 57 ewes and rams.

Lamb numbers shorter due to inclement weather conditions and festivities. All classes dearer.

Leading prices per head: Texel £100, £87.50p Ford Dairy, £85 Kettleburn (two), £84 East Newburn, £83 Kettleburn, £82.50p East Newburn, £82 Village Farm, West Longridge, Kettleburn, £81.50p West Longridge. Suffolk £81, £80 Kettleburn, £80 West Longridge. Mule £71 East Newburn.

Leading prices per kilo: Texel 210p East Newburn, 197.6p Village Farm, 195.2p West Longridge, 184.4p, 182.2p Kettleburn, 181.2p West Longridge. Suffolk 177.8p West Longridge.

Ewes. A straight trade.

Leading prices per head: Texel £120 Ford Dairy, £80 Haugh Head. Suffolk £75 Haugh Head. Mule £58 Haugh Head.

Rams: Blackface £60 Ingram Farm.