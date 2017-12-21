Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

December 13

Harrison & Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep

Sold 493 Lambs and 320 Ewes and Rams.

Weather conditions curtailed numbers but all classes keenly sort after, showing a nice rise in trade on the week.

Leading Prices per head: Texel: £90, £84 Black Heddon, £85 East Fleetham, £85, £83, £82, £81, £80 Mindrum Farming Co, £82.50, £81.50 West Longridge, £82 Yetlington Lane, £81 Hoppen Hall, £80 Village Farm. Suffolk: £82 East Fleetham and Yetlington Lane, £80 Marigold.

Leading prices per kilo: Texel: 205.3p, 195p Hoppen Hall, 205.1p, 193.8p Village Farm, Seahouses, 200p, 197.5p, 195.4p Mindrum Farming Co. Suffolk: 178.4p East Fleetham, 176.8p Marigold. Cheviot: 179.5p Biddlestone Home Farm.

Ewes a flier

Ewes: Texel: £135 Shepherds Cottage, £105 Mindrum Farming Co, £103, £97 Black Heddon, £96.50 Cresswell Farms, £94 Haugh Head, £93 Wandon. Suffolk: £100, £91 Marigold, £99 (two), £95, £93.50 Wandon, £98 Cresswell Farms. Halfbred: £89 Marigold. Lleyn: £86 Shepherds Cottage. Mule: £75.50 Marigold, £74 Wandon, £72.50 Barmoor Red House. Zwartble: £71 East Fleetham.