Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

November 29

Harrison & Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep

Sold 811 Lambs and 396 Ewes and Rams.

Lambs a larger show, all selling vendors leaving delighted after a pure flier, all classes easily sold and more could be sold to vendors advantage.

Leading Prices per head: Texel: £92.50 Auchencrow Mains, £88, £83 Mindrum Farming Co, £87.50, £84 Kettleburn, £85.50 Black Heddon, £85 Todrig, £84.50 (two) Doune Brae and Newstead, £84 (two) West Longridge and East Fleetham, £83.50 Biddlestone Home Farm and West Longridge, £83 Lilburn Estates. Suffolk: £84 Kettleburn and Biddlestone Home Farm, £83.50, £82 (two) Doune Brae, £83 Howtel, £82 Mindrum Farming Co, Auchencrow Mains, West Longridge and East Fleetham. Cheviot: £83.50, £83 Humbleheugh. Charolais: £81 Auchencrow Mains. Mule: £79 Fawdon Farms.

Leading prices per kilo: Texel: 213.8p, 197.5p Black Heddon, 210.2p Auchencrow Mains, 205p East Fleetham, 204.9, 200p Mindrum Farming Co, 202.7p Yetlington Lane, 202.4p, 196.1p, 194.9p, 193.3p Lilburn Estates, 200p, 195.2p Todrig, 197.5p East Fleetham, 195.6p Lorbottle, 194.2p Biddlestone Home Farm. Suffolk: 194p, 190.9p Biddlestone Home Farm, 188.5p, 187.5p Auchencrow Mains, 186.9p, 180.4p Howtel, 186.4p East Fleetham, 186p Lorbottle, 184.6p Lilburn Estates. Cheviot: 185.2p Fawdon Farms.

Ewes also more numerous, again fantastic returns recorded

Ewes: Suffolk: £119.50 Lochside, £98 Edlingham Newtown, £91.50 Cresswell Farms, £91 East Fleetham. Texel: £107.50 Black Heddon, £100 Lochside, £98.50 Black Heddon, £95 Newstead, £88 Barmoor Red House. Bluefaced Leicester: £99 Edlingham Newtown. Cheviot: £72 Linbriggs. Mule: £70 Doune Brae, £68.50 Fawdon Farms, £68 Edlingham Newtown. Cheviot Mule: £70 Linbriggs. Easy Care: £58.50 Barmoor Red House. Blackfaced: £44 Fawdon Farms and West Longridge.

Rams: Texel: £105 Lochside, £103 Lorbottle, £101 Haugh Head. Suffolk: £105 Haugh Head. Beltex: £96 Shepherds Cottage. Zwartble: £93 Shepherds Cottage.