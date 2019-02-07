Northumberland Gazette

Wooler

January 29

Harrison and Hetherington held its fortnightly sale of store cattle at Wooler Mart, with all cattle keenly bid for throughout, with a strong show forward.

Topping the day’s trade was a cracking steer from J Riddell, Newstead, realising £1190.

Pence per kilo was topped at 205p on three occasions, firstly from JA Riddell, Newstead, for a Limousin steer; secondly from the same home with a pen of Charolais steers; and thirdly from G W Green & Sons, Wandon, with a pen of Aberdeen Angus steers.

Leading prices per head. Steers: Charolais £1190, £1085, £1055 Newstead. Limousin £1150, £1050, £1040 Newstead. Aberdeen Angus £1120, £1055, £1040, £1020 Wandon. Simmental £1005 Newstead.

Leading prices per head. Heifers: Charolais £1015, £1005 Newstead. Simmental £910 Newstead.

Leading prices per kilo. Steers: Aberdeen Angus 205p, 204p, 196.5p Wandon. Limousin 205p, 203p Newstead. Charolais 205p, 203p Newstead. Simmental 195p Newstead.

Leading prices per kilo. Heifers: Charolais 203p, 197p Newstead.

January 30

Harrison & Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep comprising of Hoggs, Ewes and Rams.

Superb show of Hoggs, met by a high trade. Average 201p SQQ 209p. Leading Hogg Prices per head: Beltex: £110, £100, £94 Lilburn Estates, £93 Auchencrow Mains. Texel: £104, £100, £88, £87 Lilburn Estates, £97, £87.50 Kettleburn, £94 Newburn, £91, £87.50 (three), £87 Elwick, £90, £89 Craigs House, £87 East Newburn. Suffolk: £94, £90 Kettleburn, £90 Craigs House, £88, £87 Todrig. Cheviot: £84 Humbleheugh.

Leading Hogg Prices per kilo: Beltex: 261.9p, 235.3p, 226.5p Lilburn Estates, 222.2p Hoppen Hall. Texel: 260p, 250p, 212p, 201.3p, 201.2p, 200p (two) Lilburn Estates, 218.6p Newburn, 203.5p (two) Elwick. Cheviot: 210p Humbleheugh. Suffolk: 204.7p, 202.3p Todrig.

Ewes, similar show forward, increased returns.

Ewes: Texel: £131, £109, £89 Black Heddon, £115 Auchencrow Mains, £89 Hoppen Hall and Hillcrest Livestock. Suffolk: £100, £96, £91 Kettleburn, £91, £87, £85 Auchencrow Mains, £89 Ross Farm. Bluefaced Leicester: £91 Alwinton, £89 Edlingham Newtown. North Country Cheviot: £79 Hillcrest Livestock, £69, £67 Biddlestone Home Farm. Greyfaced: £73 (2) Kettleburn, £71 Edlingham Newtown, £69 Ross Farm. Blackfaced: £61 Edlingham Newtown, £51 Alwinton. Rams: Bluefaced Leicester: £121 Alwinton. Texel: £107 Ross Farm.