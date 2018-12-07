Northumberland County Council exceeds apprentice targets

Northumberland County Council has exceeded national targets for the number of apprentices recruited between 2017 and 2018.

The county has recruited more than 2,000 apprentices across the county council, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Trust and council-maintained schools.

The figures achieved put the county in the top 15 per cent of all public sector organisations and ahead of all other local authorities in the North East.

Deputy council leader Wayne Daley, who is also cabinet member for children’s services, said: “Exceeding these Government targets is a clear demonstration of the commitment of the council and it partner organisations in nurturing future talent for the organisation.

“Apprenticeships are incredibly valuable to the council and to other businesses and organisations in Northumberland.

“Our teams do a wonderful job with our apprenticeship programme and the results speak for themselves.

“We are immensely proud of the part everyone has played in creating exciting places for apprentices of all ages to work and grow.”