Northumbeland Livestock

Wooler

March 13

Harrison & Hetherington held its weekly primestock sale of sheep, comprising of hoggs, ewes and rams.

Good show of hoggs forward. SQQ 200p.

Leading hogg prices per head: Texel £100, £94.50, £85 Craigs House, £95, £92, £90, £88.50, £87.50 Newstead, £94 (two) Elwick. Suffolk £90, £82.50 Newstead, £83 Todrig, £82 Craigs House.

Leading hogg prices per kilo: Texel 238p, 225p Craigs House, 229p (two) Elwick, 210.5p Primside, 204.4p Newstead.

Ewes in high demand, all types sought after.

Ewes: £129, £87 Wrangham.

Texel £117 Lochside, £95, £93, £87, £84 Elwick, £83 (two) Newstead. Suffolk £111, £97 Wrangham, £97, £89 Kettleburn, £93 Elwick.

Greyfaced £76, £73 Wrangham, £74 Kettleburn. Blackfaced £69, £66, £64 Blakehope. Hill Cheviot £63 Ingram.