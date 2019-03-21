Northumbeland Livestock

Acklington

March 7

North East Livestock Sales sold 60 prime cattle, including 25 cows and 1,286 sheep, comprising 910 hoggs and 376 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle. All classes easier on the week.

BB hfrs 230p, 225p Herds House. Lim hfrs 228p, 216p Lowsteads.

Lim hfrs 1382, 1344 Lowsteads. BB hfrs 1256 Herds House. Ang strs 1353, 1290 East Fleetham. Lim x strs 1289, 1285 Thornham Hill.

Cows. Another decent show of commercial and feeding cows, meeting a similar trade.

Lim x cows 913, 900 (117p) Branton East Side, 905 (121p) Warton, 870 Embleton Mill. B Blue cows 880, 862 Branton East Side. Simmental 863 (116p) Blagdon Burn, S Davon 852, 830 (126p) Stamford.

Saler bull 1476 (116p) White House Folly.

Hoggs. Export quality types another great trade, handy weights similar, heavies a touch easier, but better than was forecast.

Beltex 115 (40k) Intake, 110 (42k), 107.50 (41k), 107, 103 (39k), 99 (38k) Grangemoor, 106 (43k), 98 Watch Currock, 101, 98.50, 97 Pasture House, 98 (42k) Ferneybeds. Texels 103, 97 Whittle, 101 South Ryal, 100 Clarabad Mill, 98.50 Ulgham Fence, 97.50 Berryhill, Bilton, 97 Roseden Cottages, Grangemoor.

Beltex 288p Intake, 264p, 262p, 261p Grangemoor, 247p, 243p, 233p Watch Currock, 246p, 237p, 235p Pasture House. Texels 251p, 231p Whittle, 243p Grangemoor, 243p, 238p Bankfoot, 235p Norwoods, Ulgham Fence, 233p Ferneybeds, 232p Bilton.

Ewes. All classes a bit dearer, averaging £70, with more leaner sorts about.

Texels 110 Clarabad Mill, 100, 96 Hope House, 100 Roseden Cottages, 100, 95 Plainfield, 98 Little Bavington. Suffolk 96, 90 Southfield, East Coldside, 95 Bankfoot, 94 Middle Coldcotes, 91 Haugh Head, 90 Widdrington.

Mules 77 West Hall, 76 The Chesters, 74 Fenrother Lane, 72 Haugh Head. Half Bred 89 Berryhill. Black Face 58 Haugh Head, 57 Edlingham Demesne.

Cheviot rams 104, 100 Preston Mains. Texel rams 105 Preston Mains.

March 11

North East Livestock Sales sold 91 store cattle and 109 store hoggs. All stock sold to recent, similar rates.

Cattle

Young Cattle: Angus steers 900, 785 Chathill, 870, 800 Rayheugh, 850 South Barlow, 820, 760 Duncombe Moor. Lim strs 940, 900 Widdrington.

Angus heifers 900, 880 South Barlow, 500 Brewery. Lim hfrs 750 South Barlow, 740, 720 Widdrington.

Others: Angus steers 1270 Hope House, 1010, 950 White House Folly. Lim steers 1200, 1170 Widdrington, 1160 Stamford. Saler steers 1060 White House Folly.

Simmental heifers 1080, 1045 Fowberry. Angus heifers 930 South Lyham.

Sheep. A nice show meeting a similar trade.

Texels 70 (two), 68, 67 Angerton Broomhouse.