New recruit at Northumberland housebuilder Ascent Homes

Housebuilder Ascent Homes has strengthened its offering to the region with the appointment of a graduate development surveyor.

Alasdair Ritchie will be responsible for developing planning applications and will play a key role in securing new land for future developments. He joins the team after graduating from Northumbria University with a degree in planning and development surveying.

After working for another leading housebuilder on a variety of schemes and planning applications, Alasdair brings invaluable experience.

He said: “I am looking forward to making a positive impact through the legacy that Ascent Homes is already building in Northumberland. I have a strong connection to the North East and I’m excited to join a company that has been created by Northumberland County Council and is one that values creating high quality homes.”

Ascent employs 57 members of staff and currently has 274 homes under development.