New offices as Alnwick business continues to grow

Continued expansion by North East-based chartered surveyors and property consultants YoungsRPS is seeing the opening of larger office premises in Alnwick and further recruitment.

YoungsRPS have been in Alnwick for more than 15 years, but this move sees them take on a high profile high street presence on Bondgate Within.

The new larger premises, to expand the growing estate agency division, will also allow for new jobs and a more services on offer for clients.

Heading up the new office will be director Graeme Bruce, working alongside director Tom Oates. With them will be three qualified rural surveyors. Further appointments can be expected shortly following the creation of a new estate agency division.

Graeme said: “This is an exciting move for us as we look to improve the range of services we offer to our clients and continue to take the business forwards.

“The past 18 months have seen a great deal of change following the merger with commercial property specialists Stanton Mortimer, the opening of our first office in Scotland, the appointment of a head of planning in Richard Morgan and the addition of two further offices in Newcastle and Northallerton

“We are now starting to reap the benefits as a company. Our residential, commercial and farm sales agency departments combined have sold over £100million worth of property this year and this excludes in excess of £20million of development land to housebuilders and developers on behalf of clients. The planning department has also taken off, gaining a number of high profile instructions.

“The merger with Stanton Mortimer continues to bear fruit and our commercial property team have grown their management portfolio as well as achieving a number of successful sales. Farming and land management however remains core to our business strategy and this will continue to be the case in Alnwick. With a period of huge change and uncertainty on the horizon for farming we recognise how important good advice will be to manage this change for their businesses.

“We look forward to welcoming clients old and new to our new office in Alnwick and will be holding an open day on Thursday December 13, to which everyone is invited.”