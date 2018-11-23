Mark makes it to Everest base camp

The intrepid director of The Alnwick Garden, Mark Brassell, has made it to Everest base camp on his self-funded expedition in aid of a new educational facility at the Garden.

Mark said: “I would like to thank everyone who sponsored me and the whole Alnwick Garden team for getting behind me. We have great plans for 2019 with the building of our education centre which will benefit the whole community.

“Thanks to Harry who was with us in spirit after having to travel back to Lukla due to a severe chest infection, the Just Giving Page is still open if you can help.”

Sponsor Mark at www.justgiving.com//mark-brassellandharry-sharp