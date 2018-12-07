Launch of Longframlington show home

A leading Northumberland kitchen and bathroom firm has announced an ongoing collaboration with high-end developers with the launch of new showhome.

Pol Kefton kitchens and Morpeth Bathrooms, based at Morpeth, are providing their range of furniture and products throughout the new Dacre Street residential development in Longframlington.

The 10 executive homes, set in a rural setting, feature the Pol Kefton premium kitchen and bathroom range, showcasing transitional-style German kitchens with silestone worktops and Siemens appliances.

The 1.2 acre Dacre Street estate, at St Laurence Court, Longframlington,is set for completion in early 2019, and the showhome is now ready to be seen.