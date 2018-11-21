Karbon lays strong foundation for future

One of the North East’s largest housing providers, Karbon Homes, has issued £150million in new bonds to support the delivery of its ambitious Strong Foundations Strategy.

The strategy outlines a number of key aims, including plans to expand its build programme to develop at least 500 high quality new homes every year. The organisation provides a range of ways for customers to access homes, from homes to buy and shared ownership, to affordable housing, social housing and supported and specialised housing.

Karbon also remains committed to continued investment in its almost 30,000 existing homes across the North East and Yorkshire, and has committed £180million in planned maintenance over the next 10 years to ensure they are fit for the future.

Its main business driver is to deliver excellent customer service and engaging and listening to customers to shape its products and services.

Karbon wants to shape strong, sustainable places by prioritising safety and security, investing in community projects, and working in partnership to address key customer issues such as employability and financial inclusion.