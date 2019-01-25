Jobs up for grabs on the Farne Islands

The National Trust is recruiting two assistant rangers to work on the Farne Islands.

The job description reads: ‘With your endless passion for our work, you’ll help with the protection and care of habitats, wildlife, property and machinery. Your passion will inspire others to love this beautiful place as much as you do.

‘We want you to engage with visitors, making time to talk to them, not rushing away to the next task.’

It also says: ‘Rangers have been a part of the National Trust since the beginning, our place in the organisation’s future means that we need to think long-term about how we look after our special places. As part of the wider Ranger team, we need you to think about our impact on the environment, and find better ways to do things.’

The jobs carry an annual salary of £16,497. For more information, visit https://careers.nationaltrust.org.uk/OA_HTML/a/#/vacancy-detail/74245