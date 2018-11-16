Hidden gem honour for seaside cottages company

A north Northumberland cottages company has been crowned a hidden gem in an industry awards ceremony.

Alnmouth Cottages has brought pride to the area after being crowned winner of the North East Hidden Gem category at the eviivo Awards, the UK’s premier annual awards for the independent hospitality industry.

Run by Louise Sweeney and Christine Storey, the company finished top of the list in the North East Hidden Gem category after judging by a panel of industry experts.

They have two cottages in Alnmouth – Midwood Lodge and Cottage – and receive hugely positive reviews from their visitors.

Christine and Louise said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won The Hidden Gem Award North East 2018. We had an amazing evening at Quaglino’s in London at the awards ceremony, thank you eviivo. We would like to say a huge thank-you to our wonderful returning guests, and new guests, who love this beautiful county of Northumberland.

“Running the cottages is great fun and it is most importantly a team effort. We have a great team behind the scenes who work so hard every week.

“Thank you to the cleaners and gardeners Julie, Susan, Jim, Joan, Rod, Joyce and Phil, who are all amazing.

“They pride themselves in doing a great job from doing the laundry, cleaning the cottages, looking after the garden and even cleaning the gutters.

“We all love Midwood Lodge and Cottage and Alnmouth and look forward to sharing these special holiday cottages with our guests in the future.”

Paul Saxby, events director at eviivo, said: “With thousands of new independent, authentic and exciting places to stay opening every year, it’s great to see our industry thriving and evolving. All the properties shortlisted for the North East Hidden Gem award are a true credit to their owners, managers and the staff that run them, and we are privileged to be able to recognise them at this year’s eviivo Awards.

“Congratulations to Louise Sweeney and Christine Storey on the well-deserved win, Alnmouth Cottages is a real cracker and well worthy of taking the coveted crown.”

Alnmouth Cottages was also nominated in the Multi-Property Wizard category, as was Alnwick Cottages.