Growth for small firms thanks to fully-funded training

Small businesses in Northumberland are seeing an increase in business activity thanks to a fully-funded training programme introduced to help SMEs up-skill and improve productivity as they go for growth.

The Boost Your Business courses, delivered through regional skills and enterprise programme Go>Grow, have been introduced as part of a £1million package of business improvement support.

It has also helped to inspire Rachel Smith, who runs a small arboriculture business from her Northumberland home.

Rachel, who provides professional tree-cutting services and specialist tree stump sculpting across the county, estimates that there has been a 20 per cent increase in the volume of inquiries for her services off the back of the course.

“I have definitely seen a rise in the volume of work since putting into practice the skills the course teaches,” she said.

Dozens of local start-ups and enterprises have completed the course, with the three-day training programme designed to equip people with new marketing, sales and business improvement skills.

For more information on the course, visit http://gogrow.org.uk/