Gin takes on a whole new shape

A new-look bottle for the award-winning Hepple Gin has been unveiled by its producers Moorland Spirit Company.

Collaborating with Scottish design studio Timorous Beasties, known for their bold and often edgy vision, they have found a design that ‘captures the true wildness of the spirit that this experimental distillery creates’.

The Northumberland-based company launched Hepple Gin in October 2015 and has gained recognition for its pioneering ‘triple technique’ that captures the true character of the fresh juniper found at the Hepple estate.

These processes allow complete, live flavours to emerge purer and brighter than is possible using traditional methods alone.

The brief for the new design was to depict how the Moorland Spirit Co brings the green juniper vividly into every bottle of Hepple Gin and to express the wildness and freshness of the spirit while presenting some of the science that lies behind their system.

Timorous Beasties were chosen for their ability to show nature at its wildest and most vibrant with a scientific modernity which is in sync with The Moorland Spirit Co.’s vision for its premium gin.

Timorous Beasties co-founder Alistair McAuley visited the distillery and the land around it to see the intricate process pioneered by the Moorland Spirit team.

He said: “It was an honour to see how involved and excited they are in their product. Our job was to blend much of the wild nature surrounding the distillery with the science that is at the heart of their method.

“We also wanted to make something that exploits their unique point of difference in a very busy market. I feel the design reflects their unique and colourful story”