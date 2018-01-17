First master innholder in the North East

A lifelong commitment to hospitality has led the managing director of a Northumberland hotel to become the only member of the prestigious national society of Master Innholders in the North East.

Bernard Bloodworth, managing director of Matfen Hall, was accepted into the group which is publicly recognised as a standard bearer for the hotel industry.

It aims to influence standards and extend professionalism by promoting discussion and research into the areas affecting hotel management, including management development, training, education and recruitment.

Becoming a member of this select group is a difficult process, in which the applicant must submit an essay on a given subject and attend a rigorous interview.

Bernard said: “I’m privileged that the Master Innholders have accepted my application for membership into their prestigious organisation and it’s an honour to attend events in London being a voice for the North East.”

Bernard not only has 33 years within the hotel industry, but he has also played an active role in developing the hotel industry in the region, being a key member of the North East Hotel Association (NEHA) for the last 15 years and currently serving as joint chair of the association. He has also represented the hotel sector in various business forums across the North East, including the North East England Chamber of Commerce, Visit County Durham and One Northeast.

He added: “With the increased links and associations this honour affords I’m confident that it will enable me as chair of NEHA to put professional development at the heart of everything we do. By achieving this, it can only help to attract and retain the best people into our wonderful industry.”