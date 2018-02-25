Farmers are making the switch to pine bedding

More sheep farmers are turning to pine shavings as an effective alternative to straw.

Ahead of the upcoming lambing season, farmers are making the switch as straw continues to command exceptionally high prices.

And pine is also a proven option to prevent health problems.

Tim Smalley, managing director of BEDMAX, said: “A successful lambing season is critical for sheep farmers’ profitability and a major focus at this time is animal health – which will determine flock performance.

“The E. coli bacteria and E. Faecium are the most widespread and serious health threats. Both thrive in the warmth and moisture of manure and urine in bedding,

“Pine contains natural defence mechanisms that eliminate not only these dominant bacteria, but also a wide range of other harmful bacteria and fungal spores, making it an incredible material for animal bedding.”

Aberdeenshire vet and sheep farmer David Miskelly said: “We trialled Stockmax shavings in our lambing pens this year and did not administer a single prophylactic watery mouth treatment to any of the lambs born as singles.

“We have been delighted with the results and Stockmax shavings have been a great hit as it delivers a dry, fresh, hygienic bed in the lambing pens, at a comparable cost to straw.”

For more information about STOCKMAX shavings visit www.stockmaxshavings.com or email info@stockmaxshavings.co.uk