Consultation looking at future of farming after Brexit

A 10-week consultation is under way looking at the future of agriculture and land management in a ‘green’ Brexit.

The consultation, called Health And Harmony: The Future For Food, Farming And The Environment, will inform the Government’s forthcoming Agriculture Bill.

It comes as the 46 Wildlife Trusts believe the UK’s wildlife is in crisis, with only a tiny proportion of the previous abundance of wildflowers, birds and sealife now remaining.

They say farming has a huge role to play in securing high quality water, preserving healthy soils, reducing the contribution made to climate change and adapting to it, and, critically, restoring the abundance of wildlife.

Members of the public can participate in the consultation by visiting www.gov.uk/government/consultations/the-future-for-food-farming-and-the-environment

Mike Pratt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust chief executive, said: “After Brexit it is absolutely essential that we do not try to simply continue the agri-environment payments and subsidies for farmers and land managers in exactly the same way as under the EU.

“However, it is important the same or increased levels of funding be channelled into conservation linked to land management. Whilst the higher level and basic Countryside Stewardship funds have produced very good benefits for wildlife and people, landscape improvements can be made to better target funds and action when a new scheme is devised.”

“I hope everybody takes a few minutes to offer their opinions.”