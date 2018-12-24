Coffee lovers help people living with depression

Online coffee specialists have teamed up with a charity to help people living with depression.

Coffee & Kin, based near Alnwick, has launched a new coffee and chocolate monthly subscription box, with £1 from every box sold each month donated to The Blurt Foundation to help children and adults in the UK who are affected by depression.

Founder Ruth Oldfield said: “We’re really excited and honoured to be supporting The Blurt Foundation and helping to raise awareness and understanding of depression.

“As someone who battled with post-natal depression in silence when I had my twin girls, I want to try and help as many people as possible who are living with their own mental health battle.”

Every month, customers will receive their choice of ground coffee, beans or coffee pods as well as a selection of chocolate from an independent British chocolatier. Each box costs £20.

For the first box, Coffee & Kin has chosen fellow North East business, Chocolateeha.