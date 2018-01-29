Auctioneer speaks up for the young farmers

A new face is representing young farmers in Northumberland.

Livestock auctioneer Adam Grieve has taken up the role of county chairman for the Northumberland Federation of Young Farmers.

Adam, who was born and brought up near Otterburn and now lives near Ponteland, has been a member of the Cambo Club for the last 10 years.

The 24-year-old is one of the youngest people to have taken up this office.

The Northumberland Federation of Young Farmers is for people between the ages of 10 and 26 with an interest in the countryside. It currently has around 500 members, spread across 11 clubs.

In his role as chairman, Adam will be the face of Northumberland Young Farmers for the next 12 months, both across the county and at a national level.

He will represent both the national Young Farmers Club Organisation and work across the county supporting the individual clubs and their members.

Adam said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed being a member of the Young Farmers Organisation for many years and it has given me many opportunities and has certainly broadened my horizons. I feel very privileged to have been invited to take up this position on behalf of the county.

“In taking up the chairman’s mantle, my aim is to further develop our membership base and raise the profile of the importance of supporting the next generation.”

“There are so many opportunities that the YFC can offer and I want to help ensure that our members grasp these opportunities.”

He added: “In terms of the sheep trade, overall we have had a good year, with lambs, breeding sheep and rams selling well and as we head into the last few sales of the year we have are pleased to see trading pick up.

“I am looking forward to supporting the farming community in 2018, both the younger generation through the Northumberland Federation of Young Farmers and, of course, professionally as an auctioneer with Harrison and Hetherington.”