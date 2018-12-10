Alnwick business takes national gold

An Alnwick-based property specialist has won gold at a national awards ceremony.

Propology Boutique Properties was recognised in the Negoatiator Awards in London, last week. It took the gold award for land and new homes specialist of the year, presented by Julian Clary.

Cherylle Millard-Dawe, managing director of Propology, said: “We are thrilled to be awarded a gold in this category and are very grateful to our client developers for recognising our specialism in this area by engaging us to market and sell their unique homes and developments in this beautiful part of the country.”

Propology has recently moved into new premises at Gardeners House on Bondgate Without to accommodate its services in land and new homes.