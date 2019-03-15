Business opportunity at castle’s garden

The Grade II-listed, 19th century walled garden at Ford Castle is available to let as the setting for a new business venture.

Savills’ Wooler-based rural team is asking for expressions of interest in the nearly two-acre site.

Created for the Marchioness of Waterford, the walled garden has pedestrian access from the centre of Ford village as well as limited vehicular access, and is connected to electricity and mains water.

According to the agent, it may be suitable for glamping or a retreat.

Guy Sampson, associate director in the rural management team at Savills Wooler, said: “This is an unusual business opportunity on a blank canvas in a beautiful, private setting.

“The garden has been run as a plant nursery for many years; however, the estate is open to considering any proposal subject to the necessary consents.”

Contact Emer Edwards at Savills Wooler on 01668 281113 or email emer.edwards@savills.com