Buses driving home litter message across Northumberland
Buses travelling around Northumberland are driving home an anti-litter message this autumn.
Around 40 buses are carrying advertising panels promoting Northumberland County Council’s roadside litter campaign.
Litter and rubbish dropped in the street or thrown from vehicles costs the council around £2.6million each year.
The posters, which celebrate the county’s fantastic coast and countryside, are urging people to take pride in their county.
The artwork will also be seen soon on the council’s fleet of refuse wagons.
As well as showcasing the work of “litter heroes”, individuals and community groups who help keep their neighbourhoods clean, the council will continue to take enforcement action where they have evidence of littering. So far this year almost 100 people have been fined or prosecuted for dropping litter.
Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment, said: “Hopefully these adverts may make the few that cause the problem think twice. Where we catch people littering we will take strong action.”