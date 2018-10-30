Buses backing roadside litter campaign in Northumberland

Buses are backing a council campaign to keep the county clean and green.

Around 40 buses are carrying advertising panels promoting Northumberland County Council’s roadside litter campaign which is encouraging people not to drop litter and be proud of their county.

Litter and rubbish which is either dropped in the street or thrown from vehicles casts a real blight and clearing up litter costs the council around £2.6million each year. There are over 3,000 miles of roads in Northumberland and keeping them clean and tidy is a year-round job.

The reminders, urging people to take pride in their county, can also be found on fuel pumps at petrol stations in the county over the coming weeks.

As well as ongoing clean-ups on the county’s roadsides, the council will continue to take enforcement action where they have evidence of littering. So far this year over 100 people have been fined or prosecuted for dropping litter.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for Environment and Local Services, with Northumberland County Council, said: “While most people are rightly proud to live or work in Northumberland we still need to target the small minority who think it’s acceptable to throw rubbish from their cars.

“By putting reminders on buses and fuel pumps we’re hoping it gives a gentle reminder to drivers that it’s not difficult to put litter in a bin or take it home - it’s just about being a good citizen.

“The damage plastics and other waste cause our environment are well documented and we’re determined to do all we can to minimise the amount of rubbish being dumped in our county.”