Burglaries and damage at iconic beach huts

More than half of a set of popular chalets on the Northumberland coast have been vandalised.

Police were informed this morning that 13 of the 20 Blyth Beach Huts, managed by Active Northumberland, had been broken into at some time between 4pm yesterday and 8am today.

The damage to the door of one of the beach huts. Picture by Robert Ferry.

These huts have had doors and windows smashed and the contents ransacked. The Sea Urchin café was also broken into overnight and it is believed that this incident is connected.

The chalets, which are also popular with artists and photographers as a result of their colourful frontage, come with a kettle, two deck chairs and a terraced area at the back.

There are winter and summer hiring periods.

A description on the Active Northumberland website includes the following: ‘With the best views on the seaside, you’ll look across golden sands and glistening sea, watching surfers, canoeists, walkers and sea anglers enjoy this popular spot on Northumberland’s striking coast’.

Northumberland county councillor Cath Homer, cabinet member with responsibility for leisure, said: “We are taking this offence very seriously and working closely with the police to bring those responsible for this mindless and wanton act of vandalism to account.

“The colourful chalets are a real focal point for the town and local people will justifiably be angry and upset at the vandalism that has taken place.

“We are currently in the process of contacting all those that have taken out a rental agreement for the huts and working to board up the windows and doors to make them secure.

“We urge members of the public who have any information or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area to report it to the police.”

If you have details that can help the police, call 101 – quoting log 149 of 08/02/18 – or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.