Bumper prize pot on offer for Town’s 100th letter draw

Alnwick Town Football Club is holding its 100th letter draw and will mark the occasion by offering a bumper prize pot.

The club will hold the milestone game tomorrow (Monday), bringing up the three figures since taking over the reigns from the town’s John Bull pub.

The letter draw has been held every Monday (except Christmas and New Year), with 50 per cent of the proceeds going into the prize pot and 50 per cent of funds going to the football club.

Funds raised so far have contributed towards a number of important projects for the club.

The cash has helped pay for a major refurbishment of the facilities this summer, including a new boiler, as well as the replacement of radiators and carpets.

Money from the draw has also gone towards the junior set-up, paying bills, pitch equipment and new nets, among other things.

A club spokesman said: “The funds raised from the letter draw have covered these sorts of costs and we can’t thank everyone enough for taking part.”

To mark the 100th draw, the club will place 100 per cent of the proceeds into the prize pot.

Tickets are available from the clubhouse on match days, Copperfields, Alnwick Working Men’s Club, The Fleece, The Oaks Hotel and The Queen’s Head Hotel.

Entry is now also available online, with further information about the letter draw via www.alnwicktownfc.co.uk/letter-draw