Bumper crowd and entrants are expected as spring show returns

Organisers are hoping for a bumper crowd at this year’s Alnwick Spring Show.

The annual event, now in its 13th year, is taking place at Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre on Saturday, from 11am to 5pm.

The show, which grew from the ashes of Alnwick Summer Show, outgrew its previous home at Alnwick Garden and has been based at the sports centre since 2012.

Members of the community, garden club members and flower club members will be showcasing their spring flowers, including daffodils and tulips, from all over Northumberland and the North East.

There will also be floral artists, bakers and cooks showing their skills, plus classes for children.

Plants will be on sale, while there will be special interest stalls, such as lacemaking, sugarcraft and other arts and crafts.

Refreshments are provided throughout the day by Pottergate Pantry. Drinks, sandwiches and snacks, as well as tray bakes, will be available.

Competition entrants are asked to be there before judging starts at 9am.

Categories include floral art, children’s floral art, restricted residence, amateur classes, sugarcraft, cookery and children’s cookery.

At 4pm, prizes will be presented by Sir John Hall, followed by the raffle draw.

Gill Starkey, show co-ordinator, said: “We are expecting a bumper year for flowers as spring seems well advanced so there will be plenty of colour to enjoy.

“It is a real contrast to last year when gardeners were all trying to salvage what was left after the Beast from the East struck.

“As children will be on school holidays, we are hoping parents and carers will find some time to encourage some fun activities, such as making a garden in a seed tray, painting a face on a boiled egg, or making an Easter bonnet.

“The organisers like to support local organisations, crafters and makers, and we are welcoming some new stalls along this year, along with the RSPB, which really enjoyed its time in Alnwick last year.

“There will be something for everyone to enjoy, so please support your local show and come along.”

Admission is £2, with children under 16 years going free.

Anyone interested in entering as an individual or group should email gmstarkey@virgin.net

Potential entrants should see the schedule on the show website for more information.

Visit www.alnwickspringshow.uk