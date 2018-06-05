Buildings win prestigious design awards

Two Northumberland buildings have won prestigious architecture awards.

Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre and The Sill National Landscape Discovery Centre have both won RIBA North East Awards from the Royal Institute of British Architects.

Hauxley, by Brightblue Studio, and The Sill, by Jane Darbyshire and David Kendall Ltd, were among five winning buildings announced at a ceremony in York, in recognition of their architectural excellence.

Regional jury chairman Lucy Plumridge, of HLM Architects, said of the award winners: “Within the North East region, the RIBA awards reflected how sustainability is becoming embedded in all projects, with a strong emphasis on engaging with local communities and users, using local materials and minimising buildings energy usage.

“Existing buildings were imaginatively redeveloped, sometimes on minimal budgets, to create beautifully detailed modern environments while new buildings blended seamlessly with their settings.”

The Hauxley centre also received two special awards, the Sustainability Award, sponsored by Geberit, and Client of the Year, sponsored by Tobermore.

RIBA North East Award winners will also be considered for a highly-coveted RIBA National Award, which will be announced on Thursday, June 21.